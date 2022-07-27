Breathitt Co. officials react to fiscal court layoffs

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble sent a memo Tuesday night, saying the fiscal court would have to lay off several workers because of a deficit in the office’s new budget.

“But what reason, I mean, what reason?” said District One Magistrate, Donnie Bush. “He has money to pay the employees, he has money to run the county, why?”

Noble said, after an occupational tax that has been in motion for years was removed, the new budget leaves the county inoperable.

“By the court voting and doing a second reading of the removal of the occupational tax on us, it’s gonna cost us right at a million dollars,” he said.

Bush was one of three magistrates who voted to remove the occupational tax. He said the Department of Local Government approved the fiscal court’s new budget and the county will still have the means to operate comfortably.

“If they had issues with it, they would say simply that the fiscal court has to redo it, but we balanced it, it’s a balanced budget. It’s all taken care of,” said Bush. “All county services are there in the budget.”

Just hours after sending the memos, Noble retracted them, saying everyone could continue working.

“You know, I’m gonna give it a month or two and see where the real numbers are and then we may have to make a decision then,” he said. “And hopefully it could be three months, six months, or may not even happen.”

