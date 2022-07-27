Advertisement

Beau Allen entering the transfer portal

UK sophomore quarterback Beau Allen has announced he will enter the transfer portal.
UK sophomore quarterback Beau Allen has announced he will enter the transfer portal.
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky quarterback room behind Will Levis has become a little thinner.

UK backup and Lexington-native Beau Allen announced Wednesday that he will enter the transfer portal.

Allen played three games in 2021, completing eight passes our of 12 for 92 yards. He compiled 11,439 career passing yards in four seasons at Lexington Catholic.

