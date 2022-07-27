Beau Allen entering the transfer portal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky quarterback room behind Will Levis has become a little thinner.

UK backup and Lexington-native Beau Allen announced Wednesday that he will enter the transfer portal.

Forever a Wildcat pic.twitter.com/hqyvKr6Rfn — Beau Allen (@BeauAllen11) July 27, 2022

Allen played three games in 2021, completing eight passes our of 12 for 92 yards. He compiled 11,439 career passing yards in four seasons at Lexington Catholic.

