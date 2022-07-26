Advertisement

VIRAL VIDEO: Texas wind turbine catches fire after lightning strike

A Texas wind turbine caught fire after a lightning strike. (Source: Brent Havins)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWELL, Texas (CNN) - The blade of a wind turbine caught fire last week in Texas after it was struck by lightning.

Brent Havins, a field engineer, was working nearby and caught video of the flames on the turbine moments after the strike.

The video showed rings of smoke coming from the blade with each turn after the lightning strike.

Officials reported no injuries in the incident and their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Crash
Three people killed in I-75 crash, southbound lanes reopened
I-75 Crash
Sheriff identifies wrong-way driver, victims in deadly I-75 crash
Photo Credit: Travis Bird Couch
All lanes open following truck fire on Hal Rogers Parkway, dispatch says
Flooding in Floyd Co. Kentucky
Parts of Eastern Kentucky dealing with flooding, severe weather
Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Third suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested

Latest News

KY Music Hall of Fame
Corbin native selected as Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Artist in Residence
President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on...
Biden fights talk of recession as key economic report looms
At stake for Alex Jones is a potentially major financial blow that could put his constellation...
Detective: Alex Jones ‘most dangerous’ type of attack denier
(Source: MGN)
Heavy rain, storms leads to power outages across the region on Tuesday
This image shows the heat.gov website on a computer, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa.
Federal officials hope new website can prevent deaths from worsening heat