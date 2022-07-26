UPIKE receives $4.4 million grant from U.S. Department of Commerce

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky university will be able to make some big strides on an ongoing construction project thanks to a multi-million dollar federal grant.

On Monday, officials with the U.S. Department of Commerce announced a $4.4 million competitive grant awarded to the University of Pikeville (UPIKE).

University officials say they plan to use the to help with the construction of the new UPIKE AgTech Innovation Center of Excellence. The project aims to promote job growth by bringing innovative industry to the area while enhancing educational opportunities for UPIKE students. The grant will be matched with $5.75 million in local funds.

“UPIKE is honored to have been selected to receive this competitive grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Completion of the UPIKE AgTech Center of Excellence will be a catalyst in promoting growth for a new industry in the region that is beyond our imagination,” said Vice President of Advancement and Alumni Relations David Hutchens. “This endeavor will attract new partners to the area with an end result of much-needed job creation. We are excited to be at the forefront of such an exciting opportunity for the region.”

The facility will include a greenhouse, classroom space, laboratory and offices to lead high-tech agriculture research efforts that aid the industry’s continued development and long-term viability while supporting increasing worldwide demand for food production.

