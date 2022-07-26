Advertisement

Two Powell County highways will be closed for repairs in early August

(MGN Online)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 say Kentucky 11 and Kentucky 15 will be closed on Wednesday, August 10 due to a replacement of a drainage pipe at milepoint 14.2.

Drivers within the city limits of Stanton in Powell County need to plan to use an alternative route.

The project is located between Industrial Road and the entrance to Mountain View Drive-In.

Drivers in the area can use Kentucky 1184, Kentucky 615 and Kentucky 213 to bypass the work. A detour is in effect for those who are traveling southbound along Kentucky 213 and North Main Street in Stanton. You can also take the Mountain Parkway between Stanton and Slade.

Work will begin at 7:30 a.m. and is scheduled to be completed by 3:30 p.m.

