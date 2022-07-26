Advertisement

Tractor-trailer crashes into occupied house off interstate in Wisconsin

Investigators say the semi went off the interstate and across a frontage road.
By WBAY news staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINLAND, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A tractor-trailer went off Interstate 41 and crashed into an occupied house in Winnebago County Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office said it started receiving 911 calls just after 6 p.m. The truck was going south on I-41 when it went off the highway, across a frontage road and struck the home just north of Oshkosh.

The sheriff’s office called it a significant crash and said it will take time for the investigation and reconstruction. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles and investigators were spotted at the scene combing the area.

The sheriff’s office did not release any information on deaths or injuries but wrote in a statement, “Please keep the friends and families of those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Crash
Three people killed in I-75 crash, southbound lanes reopened
Photo Credit: Travis Bird Couch
All lanes open following truck fire on Hal Rogers Parkway, dispatch says
Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Third suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
Jackson Murder New
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Wayne Co. drug arrest
Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to hotel room search, arrests

Latest News

The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
Crews battling large fire at ‘old tourist attraction’
When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, some parents are saying yes, while...
Survey: 43% of US parents say they won’t get young children vaccinated for COVID-19
Walmart is slashing prices.
Walmart slashing prices on clothes and more