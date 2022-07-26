Temporary one-way traffic to be in place on Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers in Perry County can expect a little more traffic on the Hal Rogers Parkway.

Temporary signals are in place near mile marker 56 to control one-way traffic during a bridge repair project.

A release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said people should expect slowed and stopped traffic in the area and be prepared to stop at the temporary signals.

The project is expected to be underway for a month.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.