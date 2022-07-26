Sheriff identifies wrong-way driver, victims in deadly I-75 crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More information has been released about a crash on I-75 that killed three people.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was driving north in the southbound lanes of I-75 when it hit a Nissan Altima. Deputies said the crash caused “catastrophic damage to both vehicles.”

Dispatchers received several calls of a wrong-way driver in the southbound lanes before the crash.

Sheriff Root identified the driver of the Tacoma as Joshua Poore, 21, of Clovis, California. He was taken to UK Hospital for severe but not life-threatening injuries.

Root also confirmed the identities of the three people in the Nissan as Kevin Criglear, 25, Alihya Dukes, 25, and Deshawn Love, 25. They were all from the Chicago area.

Poore faces charges from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

We will keep you updated.

