Severe Weather Alert Day: Several inches of rain expected in the next 48 hours

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While strong storms are still possible in the next couple of days, our focus this week is heavy rain that could lead to high water issues for most of the region.

Tonight

Waves of heavy rain have already worked their way through the region today and will continue to do that for the evening and overnight hours. A Flood Watch is in effect until Wednesday night for now. We may see that extended into at least Thursday unless the stalled front to our north starts to move.

A Flood Watch is now in effect for most of the region through Wednesday night. We expect this to be extended into Thursday at some point. Several inches of rain is in the forecast in the next 2 days. (WYMT Weather)

Again, we CANNOT stress enough that it is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water. We say this multiple times each year and every time still get pictures and videos of people doing it. There is no reason you can give me to do it. None. So don’t. Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Here are some tips to help keep you and your family safe when flooding is possible. Remember, it is NEVER worth it to drive through flood water. Turn around, don't drown! (WYMT)

Rain chances should become more scattered later tonight before picking back up tomorrow morning. Fog is likely late. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

Extended Forecast

There are going to be several pictures in this section of the web story, but we want to make sure you see what we see and know what you could be facing.

That being said, I can tell you that Wednesday and Thursday look soggy at times. While I don’t think we see an all-day washout either day, I do believe when the rain falls, it will come down hard and fast.

Models are still in a bit of disagreement about how much we could see between now and Thursday night, but the placement continues to line up with each new run.

Our in-house GRAF model has parts of the region seeing more than 3" of rain between now and Thursday night. (WYMT Weather)

The European model has parts of the region seeing close to 3" of rain between now and Thursday night. (WYMT Weather)

Because of those hefty rain totals, the Weather Prediction Center has our entire region under a slight risk (2 out of 4) of excessive rainfall both days with parts of the region under a moderate (3 out of 4) risk. That means the risk of flash flooding is much higher than normal.

The Weather Prediction Center has our entire region under a slight risk for excessive rainfall on Wednesday with parts of the Big Sandy under a moderate risk. (WYMT Weather)

The Weather Prediction Center has our entire region under a slight risk for excessive rainfall on Thursday with a big chunk stretching back into the Kentucky River under a moderate risk. (WYMT Weather)

If you live in a flood-prone area, you need to keep a very close eye on your creeks and streams for the next couple of days. Be ready to move quickly if you see them start to rise. Flooding is a very real possibility for some. Have a way to get alerts quickly like the WYMT weather app or a weather radio. It could save your life.

Temperatures will try to make it into the low to mid-80s both days. We’ll see if that happens. Lows will drop into the low 70s overnight as rain chances continue.

The rain chances continue on Friday, but I believe the stalled out front causing all this mess will start to move out. Temperatures are trending cooler, with highs only topping out near 80, so I’m hopeful that’s the case. Don’t let your guard down just yet. As the front moves through, so storms could still pack a punch, so we need to keep staying weather aware.

This weekend, we will stay cool but it looks like the rain chances become more scattered. Highs both Saturday and Sunday look to hang out around the 80-degree mark.

Hang in there!

