School start dates around Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again!

School is about to start back up, so we’ve compiled a list of starting dates around the state:

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

August 2

Frankfort Independent

August 3

Burgin Independent

August 9

Bourbon County

Lee County

August 10

Barbourville Independent

Bath County

Boyle County

Fayette County

Fleming County

Garrard County

Jackson County

Jackson Independent

Jessamine County

June Buchanan School

Knott County

Knox County

Lexington Christian Academy

Lincoln County

Magoffin County

Mercer County

Nicholas County

Paris Independent

Pulaski County

Somerset Independent

Whitley County

Wolfe County

August 11

Anderson County

Breathitt County

Casey County

Clay County

Franklin County

Harrison County

Hazard Independent

Laurel County

Lexington Catholic High School

Menifee County

Montgomery County

Owsley County

Perry County

Woodford County

August 16

Clark County

Powell County

August 17

Berea Independent

Danville Independent

Estill County

Madison County

Morgan County

Rockcastle County

Russell County

Scott County

Wayne County

August 18

Rowan County

Sayre School

August 29

Model Laboratory School

August 31

Williamsburg Independent

September 6

Corbin Independent

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

August 15

Bluegrass Community & Technical College (16 week session)

Hazard Community & Technical College (16 week session)

Eastern Kentucky University

Morehead State University

Somerset Community College (16 week session)

August 16

Alice Lloyd College

August 17

Georgetown College

August 20 (Saturday)

Kentucky State University

August 22

Asbury University

Campbellsville University

Midway University

University of Kentucky

University of the Cumberlands

August 24

Berea College

August 29

Transylvania University

