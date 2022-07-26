School start dates around Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again!
School is about to start back up, so we’ve compiled a list of starting dates around the state:
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
August 2
Frankfort Independent
August 3
Burgin Independent
August 9
Bourbon County
Lee County
August 10
Barbourville Independent
Bath County
Boyle County
Fayette County
Fleming County
Garrard County
Jackson County
Jackson Independent
Jessamine County
June Buchanan School
Knott County
Knox County
Lexington Christian Academy
Lincoln County
Magoffin County
Mercer County
Nicholas County
Paris Independent
Pulaski County
Somerset Independent
Whitley County
Wolfe County
August 11
Anderson County
Breathitt County
Casey County
Clay County
Franklin County
Harrison County
Hazard Independent
Laurel County
Lexington Catholic High School
Menifee County
Montgomery County
Owsley County
Perry County
Woodford County
August 16
Clark County
Powell County
August 17
Berea Independent
Danville Independent
Estill County
Madison County
Morgan County
Rockcastle County
Russell County
Scott County
Wayne County
August 18
Rowan County
Sayre School
August 29
Model Laboratory School
August 31
Williamsburg Independent
September 6
Corbin Independent
COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES
August 15
Bluegrass Community & Technical College (16 week session)
Hazard Community & Technical College (16 week session)
Eastern Kentucky University
Morehead State University
Somerset Community College (16 week session)
August 16
Alice Lloyd College
August 17
Georgetown College
August 20 (Saturday)
Kentucky State University
August 22
Asbury University
Campbellsville University
Midway University
University of Kentucky
University of the Cumberlands
August 24
Berea College
August 29
Transylvania University
