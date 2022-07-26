Advertisement

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue, some heavy at times

WYMT Regular Rain
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Grab the umbrella before you walk out the door because scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into Tuesday.

Tuesday through Wednesday

Another soggy day is in store across the mountains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, and some of those could pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds. A Level 1 Marginal risk is in place for areas along and south of the Mountain Parkway. The overall storm threat is low, but it is not zero, so stay weather aware just in case.

SPC Day 1
A Level 2 Slight risk of Excessive Rainfall is in place for most of us. Several inches of rain could fall over the next few days, and this could lead to some highwater issues especially in those flood prone areas. Be sure to keep an eye on those creeks and streams, especially by the end of the work week.

Forecasted Rain Totals
Into Wednesday, the forecast does not change much. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue. Again, a strong storm is possible, but the threat is relatively low.

In terms of temperatures, we will be slightly cooler on Tuesday with highs reaching the lower-80s. On Wednesday, we are near average with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s.

End of the Work Week

Rain chances continue into Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s.

The forecast does not change much on Friday with more showers and storms possible. Highs reach the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Next Weekend

Models are trending slightly drier on Saturday. This is something we will watch closely. For now, isolated showers and storms remain in the forecast. Temperatures remain in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue on Sunday. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

