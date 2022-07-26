Pikeville round-up cleans up streets

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A months-long investigation came to a head Tuesday as the Pikeville Police Department rolled out its drug round-up in an effort to clean up the city streets.

The agency, working with EMTs from the fire department, broke into four groups before searching for 21 people they believe to be involved in drug trafficking in the area, working to serve 28 sealed indictments.

“Trying to get to the bottom of it. And the bottom of it is the drug trafficking and the drug dealing,” said Pikeville Police Lt. Chad Branham. “We’re not out here looking for the people that’s walking around with it in their pockets. We’re looking for the one’s selling it.”

The round-up, the second of its kind in recent months through the city, brings up a lot of feelings for officers- from the 2018 shooting death of Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton to the recent deaths of the officers killed in Floyd County.

“We’re doing what we do in honor of those guys. In honor of Scotty Hamilton. We’re out here fighting this fight that we’re doing today- and they would do anything to be here with us and so we take them with us everywhere we go,” said Lt. Chad Branham.

Officers said the situations become more hectic when they consider the recent happenings, but they are dedicated to making sure they keep everyone safe- including their fellow officers. Which is why each crew was dispersed with a trained EMT crew.

“It definitely makes you take safety and your awareness of your surroundings into consideration a lot more,” said PPD Officer Lexi Stambaugh.

The officers said it is all about providing a safer home to the people they serve, while also making sure they make it home safe at the end of the day.

”Use good tactics, use your training, looks out for each other. And the main thing is that everybody makes it back here safe and gets to go home to their families,” said Michael Riddle, Police Chief.

During the round-up, several additional arrests were added to the original list, bringing the total to 17 arrests with around 30 warrants served.

“Some guns off the streets that was in the hands of convicted felons we’ve got more drugs off the streets with i found that people are still trafficking drugs as were there to arrest for trafficking drugs so yeah it’s it’s a great success already.

Officials said it is a blessing to be part of a program that works to bring better things to the region.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.