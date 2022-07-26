Advertisement

Perry County celebrates 32nd anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

Perry County Public Library
Perry County Public Library(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Perry County public library is celebrating the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The Perry County library Facebook page shared a post saying several businesses and organizations will have booths for you to hear about their services.

“The spirit of the ADA Awards will be presented to people in our local community who have gone beyond the spirit of ADA to advocate for people with disabilities,” said the post.

There will also be food, entertainment and door prizes for those in attendance.

The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Perry County Public library.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Crash
Three people killed in I-75 crash, southbound lanes reopened
Photo Credit: Travis Bird Couch
All lanes open following truck fire on Hal Rogers Parkway, dispatch says
Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Third suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
Jackson Murder New
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Wayne Co. drug arrest
Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to hotel room search, arrests

Latest News

Parts of Eastern Kentucky dealing with flooding, severe weather
A Flood Watch is now in effect for most of the region through Wednesday night. We expect this...
Flood Watch now in effect, heavy rain expected the next two days
Temporary traffic changes on Hal Rogers Parkway
Temporary one-way traffic to be in place on Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County
I-75 Crash
Sheriff identifies wrong-way driver in deadly I-75 crash