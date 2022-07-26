Perry County celebrates 32nd anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Perry County public library is celebrating the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The Perry County library Facebook page shared a post saying several businesses and organizations will have booths for you to hear about their services.

“The spirit of the ADA Awards will be presented to people in our local community who have gone beyond the spirit of ADA to advocate for people with disabilities,” said the post.

There will also be food, entertainment and door prizes for those in attendance.

The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Perry County Public library.

