Parts of Eastern Kentucky drying out after a day of flooding, severe weather

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Several areas in Eastern Kentucky are under flood watches.

Officials with the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department said multiple department members were out checking roads. Several of those were blocked by water at times on Tuesday.

The Floyd County Sheriff also shared a Facebook post saying several areas in their region are experiencing high water. He said emergency personnel are responding to high water and reports of water in houses.

WYMT’s Jordan Mullins spent the day in Prestonsburg, where flooding affected several areas.

Flooding in Prestonsburg, KY (WYMT)

According to the Floyd County Sheriff, deputies responded to at least one water rescue for a man whose car got stuck. The sheriff said he was on Cow Creek Road on RT-194, and he was waiting on the top of his car to stay out of the water.

In neighboring Johnson County, things were mostly calm, but officials there are no strangers to flooding. Emergency Management Director Gary McClure said the natural disaster can quickly turn deadly if people aren’t paying attention.

“We’ve had drowning victims and, the majority of the time, that happens in vehicles,” McClure said.

McClure and other Eastern Kentucky officials want to remind people that more high water issues are possible in the coming days and to remember the tried and true method to keep you from putting yourself in a bad situation: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

“Call 911, any of the counties have the capabilities to get volunteer fire departments and swift water rescue teams to you, to try to get you out of the situation that you’re in,” McClure said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.