Advertisement

More than $2,600 raised during fundraiser for Shop with a First Responder program

The city's event is on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday at Pikeville Walmart.
The city's event is on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday at Pikeville Walmart.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 7-25-2022 Update: 11 different children and families will have a good Christmas this year thanks to a weekend fundraiser in Pikeville.

The Pikeville Police Department posted on its Facebook page Sunday the Dunk for Dollars event raised more than $2,600 for the Shop with a First Responder program.

Officials with the department thanked all those who took part in the event this past weekend.

Original Story:

This weekend is your chance to lend a hand, working to cool off Pikeville’s first responders as the temperatures increase.

The Dunk a First Responder booth is coming back to Pikeville Walmart Saturday, encouraging people to show up in support of the multi-agency effort that serves as a fundraiser for the city’s Christmas With a First Responder.

With three shots to dunk, for a $5 donation, Pikeville Police Officer and Public Information Officer Tony Conn says it is all about being in the community and helping the children.

“It’s worth the money. All 100% of the proceeds goes for the kids every year,” Conn said. “So it puts us in a different light. We’re going to be cutting up and we’re not going to be so... as officers. We’re going to be there as community partners, and we want to help the community out and help these kids out. And I think everybody will have a great time.”

The dunking booth will be outside of the store Saturday and Sunday, from noon until 4 pm.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Travis Bird Couch
All lanes open following truck fire on Hal Rogers Parkway, dispatch says
Jackson Murder New
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Suspects in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
Health experts provide information about the latest omicron subvariant

Latest News

Two Powell County highways will be closed for repairs in early August
Juvenile facing several charges following Knox County robbery
American Heart Association holds reception for Carol Barr Fund’s STEM scholarship program
Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears toured flood damage in Buchanan and Tazewell counties on...
Va. Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears visits flood victims in Southwest Virginia