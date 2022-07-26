KSP arrests Catlettsburg man for possessing child sexual abuse material

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man from Boyd County, Kentucky is facing charges after officers conducted an undercover investigation related to child sexual abuse material.

Officers with the Kentucky State Police arrested Matthew McDavid, 45, of Catlettsburg, Ky after officers said McDavid shared sexually explicit images online.

Officers with the Ashland Police Department initiated the investigation but coordinated efforts with troopers from KSP due to the suspect’s home being outside the police departments jurisdiction, according to investigators.

A search warrant was executed at McDavid’s home on July 21 where equipment used in the alleged crimes was seized, troopers said.

Troopers said McDavid is charged with ten counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12, ten counts of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 and one count of distributing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

McDavid is being held in the Boyd County Detention Center.

