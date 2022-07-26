Advertisement

Juvenile facing several charges following Knox County robbery

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One teen is facing several charges after police say he stole from a Knox County Dollar General store.

Last Tuesday, deputies were called to the store on KY 11 in the Little Poplar Creek area.

Once they arrived at the scene and started an investigation, they found a 17-year-old boy entered the store armed with a knife and demanded money.

Police say he got away with about $100 and took off on foot.

Deputies later found the suspect at a nearby home. When they tried to take him into custody, police say he tried to fight and threaten them and resisted arrest.

The suspect, who was not identified because he is under 18, is charged with robbery, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Travis Bird Couch
All lanes open following truck fire on Hal Rogers Parkway, dispatch says
Jackson Murder New
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Suspects in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
Health experts provide information about the latest omicron subvariant

Latest News

Two Powell County highways will be closed for repairs in early August
The city's event is on the schedule for Saturday and Sunday at Pikeville Walmart.
More than $2,600 raised during fundraiser for Shop with a First Responder program
American Heart Association holds reception for Carol Barr Fund’s STEM scholarship program
Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears toured flood damage in Buchanan and Tazewell counties on...
Va. Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears visits flood victims in Southwest Virginia