Juvenile facing several charges following Knox County robbery

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One teen is facing several charges after police say he stole from a Knox County Dollar General store.

Last Tuesday, deputies were called to the store on KY 11 in the Little Poplar Creek area.

Once they arrived at the scene and started an investigation, they found a 17-year-old boy entered the store armed with a knife and demanded money.

Police say he got away with about $100 and took off on foot.

Deputies later found the suspect at a nearby home. When they tried to take him into custody, police say he tried to fight and threaten them and resisted arrest.

The suspect, who was not identified because he is under 18, is charged with robbery, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer and terroristic threatening.

