‘It’s going to save a life’: Kentucky Blood Center hosts mobile blood drive in Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Salyersville First Baptist Church played host to the Kentucky Blood Center’s mobile blood drive on Monday evening gathering life-saving resources for folks across the Commonwealth.

“Blood is the one essential thing that we’ve never been able to replicate, and we have to give it ourselves,” said Salyersville Mayor and Magoffin County Health Department Director Pete Shepherd, “And in that case, we need to everyone chip in and give it a little bit because you never know when you’re going to be the beneficiary of having to have some.”

The drive saw more than 20 local donors come out and give their time in order to save lives, donating right in their own backyard.

“There are some things that just are common humanity and all those ought to encourage us to help one another,” said blood donor and pastor of Salyersville First Baptist Church Ben Martin. “If I had to drive to Pikeville to give blood, it’s unlikely that I would give at all, but it’s a whole lot easier just to come down here and to give it, it’s a lot more convenient, I think for them and for us.”

Although needles may make some queasy, Shepherd said it is an important thing to do in order to save the life of another.

“I was a dentist for 35 years and everybody is scared of the needle, you know, everybody scared of a needle, but it’s well worth it,” said Shepherd. “I mean once you give it, you know, I still see people, they’ll come in and try to get lightheaded and faint a little bit, and that’s just part of it, but it’s nothing that’s going to kill you and it’s going to save somebody.”

Kentucky Blood Center officials say there are plenty of mobile blood drives scheduled in several communities across the region and to call your local Kentucky Blood Center or visit kybloodcenter.org for more information or to schedule an appointment to donate.

