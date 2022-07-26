I-75 southbound shutdown in Laurel County due to ‘multiple fatality crash’

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A busy interstate is expected to be shut down for several hours following a deadly late-night crash.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT it happened just before 11 Monday night on Interstate 75 southbound near mile marker 38.

While not much information is being released about the crash or how many people are involved, the sheriff’s office is reporting the coroner is on scene and there are “multiple fatalities”.

Police say the southbound lanes will likely be shut down for hours while crews clean up and reconstruct the scene.

We will have updates as they become available.

