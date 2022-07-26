Advertisement

I-75 southbound shutdown in Laurel County due to ‘multiple fatality crash’

(MGN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A busy interstate is expected to be shut down for several hours following a deadly late-night crash.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office tell WYMT it happened just before 11 Monday night on Interstate 75 southbound near mile marker 38.

While not much information is being released about the crash or how many people are involved, the sheriff’s office is reporting the coroner is on scene and there are “multiple fatalities”.

Police say the southbound lanes will likely be shut down for hours while crews clean up and reconstruct the scene.

We will have updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Travis Bird Couch
All lanes open following truck fire on Hal Rogers Parkway, dispatch says
Jackson Murder New
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Third suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
Health experts provide information about the latest omicron subvariant

Latest News

WYMT Heavy Rain
Soggy pattern setting up this week, strong storms and heavy rain possible
Officials say just one unit of donated blood can save the life of up to three adults or up to...
‘It’s going to save a life’: Kentucky Blood Center hosts mobile blood drive in Magoffin County
Blood Drive
Magoffin Blood Drive 11 p.m.
Two Powell County highways will be closed for repairs in early August