High water causing issues in part of Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High water is causing a mess Tuesday for residents in the Baisden area of Mingo County.

Neighbors say a heavy downpour began around 9 a.m., leading to Gilbert Creek coming out of its banks and covering Gilbert Creek Road in multiple locations.

So far, WSAZ hasn’t heard confirmation of water into anyone’s homes.

WSAZ’s Andrew Colegrove spoke with a resident who said high water got into his garage. Water has also left a bridge leading to a driveway destroyed at at least one home.

