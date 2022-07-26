Heavy rain, storms leads to power outages across the region on Tuesday
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and powerlines on Tuesday afternoon, leaving many in the dark.
Here is a list of outages as of 5:20 p.m.:
Kentucky Power:
Johnson: 16
Knott: 23
Leslie: 18
Letcher: 144
Martin: 926
Perry: 23
Pike: 612
Total: 1,764
Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:
Lee, VA: 22
Wise, VA: 284
Total: 306
Big Sandy RECC:
Floyd: 457
Total: 457
Licking Valley RECC:
Magoffin: 14
Total: 14
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
