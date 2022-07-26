Advertisement

Heavy rain, storms leads to power outages across the region on Tuesday

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Stronger storms and heavy rain brought down trees and powerlines on Tuesday afternoon, leaving many in the dark.

Here is a list of outages as of 5:20 p.m.:

Kentucky Power:

Johnson: 16

Knott: 23

Leslie: 18

Letcher: 144

Martin: 926

Perry: 23

Pike: 612

Total: 1,764

Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power:

Lee, VA: 22

Wise, VA: 284

Total: 306

Big Sandy RECC:

Floyd: 457

Total: 457

Licking Valley RECC:

Magoffin: 14

Total: 14

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

