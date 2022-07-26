Advertisement

Crews battling large fire at ‘old tourist attraction’

(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on the scene of a large fire in Rockcastle County.

Emergency management officials say it’s on Hummel Road, about three-fourths of a mile from Renfro Valley.

We’re told crews from multiple fire departments are at an old tourist attraction emergency management officials believe was called “Appalachian Village.” 

Emergency management says multiple buildings are on fire. They say the buildings were unoccupied and no injuries have been reported at this time.

We have a crew heading that way and we’ll keep you updated.

