Corbin native selected as Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Artist in Residence

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - A few years ago, the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum established its ‘Artist in Residence.’

The Artist in Residence is an opportunity for one Kentucky artist to be highlighted by the museum and to also perform at the museum and the hall’s events for the year they are selected.

This year, the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame board selected Corbin native and country singer/songwriter Sydney Adams.

Adams will have the opportunity to perform at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum each month and will even get to perform “My Old Kentucky Home” at the hall’s induction ceremony this October.

”I was very, very excited to have been hand selected by the board of directors at the hall of fame,” said Adams. “Its definitely an honor to get to represent the hall of fame because of how many Kentucky musicians have been inducted... so it made me feel really special.”

In addition to performing at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Adams will be performing at the Kentucky Food Truck State Championship in Mt. Vernon and the chicken festival in London this September.

