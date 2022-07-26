Construction of new horse racing facility in Boyd Co. expected to begin later this year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded the state’s ninth and final license to Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, which plans to invest $55 million to build an equestrian center, including Kentucky’s first racetrack dedicated to quarter horses in Boyd County, Kentucky.

Revolutionary Racing Kentucky plans to build the racing facility on 177 acres near Ashland.

It is expected to create more than 200 permanent jobs, in addition to the union labor that will be used during construction. Nearly $1 million in new tax revenues are expected to be generated each year.

The racetrack, being designed by Populous and in consultation with the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association, will feature a 660-yard sprint track and daily purses of $500,000, placing it among the premier quarter horse racing tracks in the nation.

“This project is as much about economic development as it is the quarter horse community,” said Larry Lucas, Chairman of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky. “We are very grateful and humbled by the confidence shown by the commission and the support from the governor’s office, the Mountain legislative caucus, Boyd County, the city of Ashland and the people of eastern Kentucky.”

While quarter horse racing will serve as the centerpiece of the project, plans call for year-round use for quarter horse shows and competitions, as well as an adjacent entertainment complex.

“We are excited to take the next step in our journey to bring a world-class facility to Boyd County,” said Prentice Salter, CEO of Revolutionary Racing Kentucky. “We will continue to work closely with the KHRC, our quarter horse partners and the community as we build something that all Kentuckians can be proud of.”

“We have all rallied behind this project because we understand what it will mean for our community – from jobs to tax revenues to quality of life,” Chaney said. “Revolutionary Racing has been a true partner with us throughout this process and we look forward to them being part of our community for many years to come.”

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

