Cleanup efforts underway in some eastern Ky. counties hit by flash flooding

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Cleanup is already underway in parts of eastern Kentucky hit hard by flash flooding Tuesday morning.

We received multiple reports of heavy rain and flooding in parts of Magoffin and Floyd Counties, which left some people cleaning water out of their homes.

At Abbott Creek Road in northern Floyd County, the road at times was completely covered by water. David Stumbo, who lives in that area, has some water in his basement but compared to some of his neighbors, he considered himself lucky.

Stumbo said in the three years he’s lived there it’s happened twice. He said some of his trash cans had even floated down the road.

“It was about 7:00, 8:00 and it just flash poured,” Stumbo said. “This happens all the time.”

Stumbo said at times the water in the street was up to his knees when he went over to help his neighbors. The neighborhood is nervous that as more rain is in the forecast, that they could be struck by this issue again.

I’m in Floyd County where flash flooding entered the homes in this neighborhood off of Abbot Creek Road. Tonight on @wkyt see what happened and how one resident recalled seeing the water rise. #wkyt #kywx #floyd #flooding #rain pic.twitter.com/tCgeAIhwZx — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) July 26, 2022

