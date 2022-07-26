American Heart Association holds reception for Carol Barr Fund’s STEM scholarship program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The American Heart Association held a reception for the Carol Barr Fund’s STEM scholarship program.

Barr passed away two years ago and these awards are to honor her legacy. Congressman Barr and his family were in attendance as well.

Female students from parts of central and eastern Kentucky received their scholarships for excelling in STEM, and these women said they’re excited to inspire younger generations of women in the state.

This is the first time the Carol Barr Fund’s STEM Scholarship program is giving out their awards. One of the six women receiving a scholarship was Haley Thacker, who said she’s honored to be a part of such a great group of girls.

“I’m so blessed to be able to be here tonight with some phenomenal young ladies that are in the same shoes as me and that are in the same shoes as Mrs. Carol Barr a long time ago. And just being able to represent her legacy and continue on her works is just an honor, to say the least,” Thacker said.

Some of the speakers included people from the American Heart Association, Congressman Andy Barr, and Carol Barr’s friends and family.

They said each one of these winners showed a little bit of Carol within them.

“This scholarship really is the embodiment of a strong young woman like Carol Barr was. And these girls that are going into science, technology, engineering and math, I know are going to carry on Carol Barr’s legacy,” Rep. Barr said.

He encouraged other girls in the state to dive into the STEM field in the future.

“Being able to be a woman in STEM, and just show how powerful women are and how motivated they are to continue that path, it’s something that I want to continue to lead, and something that I want to be a part of,” Thacker said.

Officials from the American Heart Association said they’re grateful for all the foundations that made this scholarship possible.

Three scholarships were awarded in the amount of $10,000 and three others for $2,500.

