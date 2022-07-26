AG Daniel Cameron announces fraud awareness campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, is encouraging Kentuckians to “Be a Fraud Fighter” with a new fraud awareness campaign.

On Tuesday, Cameron announced a campaign with his Office of Senior Protection that aims to protect people across the Commonwealth from scams.

“This campaign is one part of our effort to aggressively address fraud in the Commonwealth and to protect Kentuckians from the financial losses and loss of trust that is often associated with fraud and scams,” said Attorney General Cameron. “The ‘Be a Fraud Fighter’ campaign is dual purpose—it puts scammers on notice that their actions will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth, and it arms Kentuckians with the information needed to report and avoid scams. I’m grateful to our staff within the Office of Senior Protection for their diligent work to combat fraudsters and protect Kentucky consumers.”

