Advertisement

AG Daniel Cameron announces fraud awareness campaign

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, is encouraging Kentuckians to “Be a Fraud Fighter” with a new fraud awareness campaign.

On Tuesday, Cameron announced a campaign with his Office of Senior Protection that aims to protect people across the Commonwealth from scams.

“This campaign is one part of our effort to aggressively address fraud in the Commonwealth and to protect Kentuckians from the financial losses and loss of trust that is often associated with fraud and scams,” said Attorney General Cameron. “The ‘Be a Fraud Fighter’ campaign is dual purpose—it puts scammers on notice that their actions will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth, and it arms Kentuckians with the information needed to report and avoid scams. I’m grateful to our staff within the Office of Senior Protection for their diligent work to combat fraudsters and protect Kentucky consumers.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-75 Crash
Three people killed in I-75 crash, southbound lanes reopened
I-75 Crash
Sheriff identifies wrong-way driver, victims in deadly I-75 crash
Photo Credit: Travis Bird Couch
All lanes open following truck fire on Hal Rogers Parkway, dispatch says
Flooding in Floyd Co. Kentucky
Parts of Eastern Kentucky dealing with flooding, severe weather
Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Third suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested

Latest News

KY Music Hall of Fame
Corbin native selected as Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s Artist in Residence
(Source: MGN)
Heavy rain, storms leads to power outages across the region on Tuesday
Hillbilly Christmas in July raises money through community engagement and an annual bike ride...
Hillbilly Christmas in July raises tens of thousands for Shriners Hospital
A Flood Watch is now in effect for the entire region through Wednesday night. We expect this to...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Several inches of rain expected in the next 48 hours
We received multiple reports of heavy rain and flooding in parts of Magoffin and Floyd Counties.
Cleanup efforts underway in some eastern Ky. counties hit by flash flooding