Advertisement

$75M aims to help boost Kentucky tourism industry

Kentucky Department of Tourism
Kentucky Department of Tourism(Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say funding is available to help boost the Kentucky tourism industry, which saw a decline in visitors with the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s office said Monday in a statement that the state will allocate $75 million over the next several weeks to help eligible tourism organizations that apply and show the impact of the virus.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Officials said $25 million will go to local tourism commissions to market their communities, $25 million will be used to attract conventions and meetings, $15 million will go toward statewide marketing and $10 million will be available for multicounty collaborations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Photo Credit: Travis Bird Couch
All lanes open following truck fire on Hal Rogers Parkway, dispatch says
Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Third suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
I-75 Crash
Three people killed in I-75 crash, southbound lanes closed
Jackson Murder New
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Wayne Co. drug arrest
Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to hotel room search, arrests

Latest News

I-75 Crash
Three people killed in I-75 crash, southbound lanes closed
WYMT Heavy Rain
Soggy pattern setting up this week, strong storms and heavy rain possible
Officials say just one unit of donated blood can save the life of up to three adults or up to...
‘It’s going to save a life’: Kentucky Blood Center hosts mobile blood drive in Magoffin County
Blood Drive
Magoffin Blood Drive 11 p.m.