Wanted fugitive arrested after ‘lengthy’ standoff with deputies in Claiborne Co.

Matthew Randell Price is facing charges from Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.
Matthew Randell Price
Matthew Randell Price(CCSO)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - After a “lengthy” standoff with Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office deputies, a wanted fugitive was taken into custody in the Cumberland Gap area Monday afternoon.

Deputies contacted Matthew Randell Price, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants from Kentucky and Virginia, at a residence in the Cumberland Gap area. Once reached, he ran inside and barricaded himself in the home, according to officials.

Price was found hiding in the attic after the CCSO SRT team responded to the scene and entered the residence, a release stated.

He was arrested and transported to the Claiborne County Jail, awaiting extradition. Price is facing multiple charges from Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky, officials said.

