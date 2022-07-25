Advertisement

Va. Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears visits flood victims in Southwest Virginia

Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears toured flood damage in Buchanan and Tazewell counties on...
Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Sears toured flood damage in Buchanan and Tazewell counties on Monday.(Ben Schwartz)
By Ben Schwartz and Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA, Ky. (WVVA/WYMT) - More leaders toured the aftermath of recent severe flooding in Southwest Virginia on Monday.

Lt. Governor Winsome Sears was the latest state official to make the trip to Tazewell and Buchanan Counties.

She says the goal is to hear directly from those impacted.

In an open discussion with people who live in the Bandy area of Tazewell County, Sears heard about a range of issues including flood insurance and FEMA funding along with basic day-to-day necessities.

“Hygiene supplies, cleaning supplies, somewhere for clothes. You know, just the basics. Food, water, a place to sleep. And yet we seem to be caught off-guard all the time,” Lt. Gov. Sears said.

Following her visit to Bandy, she then made her way to Richlands to meet with other local leaders before making a stop in the Pilgrim’s Knob community of Buchanan County to see the damage left behind firsthand.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

