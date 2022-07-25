Unsettled work week ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The work week will be soggy at times with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.

Monday through Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms creep back into the mountains as we start the work week. Will it be an all-day washout? No. Will you need the umbrella at times? Probably. Off-and-on showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-80s.

Into Monday night, scattered showers and storms continue. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. It will be another mild and muggy night with lows only dipping into the upper-60s.

The forecast does not change much on Tuesday. More scattered showers and storms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region in a Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather. The overall severe threat is low, but it is not zero, so stay weather aware. A few storms could produce strong, straight-line winds. The entire region is also included in a Level 2 Slight risk of excessive rainfall. High temperatures on Tuesday will be slightly cooler. We top out in the lower-80s.

Tuesday Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Tuesday Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Middle of the Work Week

This soggy forecast rolls on into the middle of the work week.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday. Again, high temperatures top out in the lower-80s.

Showers and storms stick around into Thursday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the lower-80s.

Over the next five days, models are indicating the potential for widespread 1-3″ of rain with locally higher amounts. We will have to keep a close eye on the creeks, streams and rivers, especially in those flood prone areas.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances continue on Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures stay in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues into the weekend.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures on both days stay in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

