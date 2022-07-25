Trent Noah and Reed Sheppard to play on ESPNU

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Before suiting up for the North Laurel Jaguars, Trent Noah and Reed Sheppard will play on national television.

The two Eastern Kentucky stars will play in the 2022 Las Vegas Big Time Finale with Midwest Basketball AAU on Tuesday, July 26th at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.

The tournament is broadcast for the first time live from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. Midwest Basketball 17U will play Strive For Greatness 17U out of California.

