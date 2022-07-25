Storytelling festival set for September at national park

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP/WYMT) - A day of stories, music and crafts is planned for the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area’s “Haunting in the Hills” Storytelling Festival in September.

The event will be held at the Bandy Creek Visitor Center and Campground from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 17. The events are free.

Park officials say the storytelling started out 30 years ago as a small program for local schools and has grown to a full-day festival with professional storytellers from around the world.

Big South Fork is located in northeastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.