Soggy pattern setting up this week, strong storms and heavy rain possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s going to be a soggy stretch this week, so buckle up and get ready. Keep the rain gear handy for the next several days.

Tonight

Scattered showers and storms will pick up as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Some of those storms later today could both pack a punch and bring some heavier bands of rain through. This is just the beginning. If you live in flood-prone areas, you will absolutely want to keep an eye on your creeks and streams for the next several days. More on why in just a minute. Lows overnight will eventually drop into the low 70s. Fog is definitely possible late.

Extended Forecast

We are definitely going to be on the rain train this week. Waves of showers and storms will continue to work their way through the region and we could see several inches of rain through the end of the week. Some models are predicting up to 4″ or better by Friday. I wish I was kidding. Stay weather aware, because not only do we have a very real flooding threat if we get that much rain, we could see some storms try to pack a bit of a punch as well. We’ll definitely keep you posted on those.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to get into the low to mid-80s as heavy bands of rain stick around thanks to a stalled front just to our north. Right now, we are under a level 1 severe risk both days. While that is a low-end threat, we can’t rule anything out. Keep a weather radio or the WYMT weather app handy at all times, day and night, just in case.

Rain chances will continue off and on all week as highs slowly work their way down into the low 80s and eventually the upper 70s by the end of the weekend. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.