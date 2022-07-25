Advertisement

Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to hotel room search, arrests

Wayne Co. drug arrest
Wayne Co. drug arrest(Wayne County Sherriff's Department)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron sent a release Monday morning about a late night traffic stop that led to a search of a hotel room for drugs.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, deputies stopped a car after they said they saw suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel on KY 90.

When the deputies approached the car, they said they could smell a strong odor of marijuana. They arrested the driver for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

A search of the car also led to the deputies finding what they believed to be 2 grams of meth and a bag of marijuana.

The traffic stop led to the deputies getting a search warrant for a hotel room where the driver was staying.

Around 3:30 a.m., the sheriff’s deputies searched the room and they said they found 4.5 grams of meth, digital scales and glass smoking pipes.

David C. Grimes, of Jackson, Mississippi was arrested and charged with 2 counts of trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine on each count), driving on a driving under the influence suspended operator’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.

Larry Wise of Verona, Missouri was also arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were both taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

