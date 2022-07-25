Sen. Manchin tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Senator from West Virginia made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians.”

