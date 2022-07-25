Advertisement

Sen. Manchin tests positive for COVID-19

(WHSV)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Senator from West Virginia made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

“This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and boosted and am experiencing mild symptoms. I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
Health experts provide information about the latest omicron subvariant
Scam Alert
Wise County Sheriff’s Office warns people of new phone scam
Hazard/Perry County Little League
Hazard Police investigating break-in, theft at Hazard/Perry County Little League

Latest News

Wayne Co. drug arrest
Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to hotel room search, arrests
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
New online tool offers roadmap to financial independence
The Bath County coroner confirms he was called to the scene of an active investigation early...
Coroner says man dead from gunshot wound in Bath Co. homicide investigation
Storytelling festival set for September at national park