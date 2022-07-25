Parts of Hal Rogers Parkway closed due to log truck fire, dispatch says

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a log truck on fire on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County.

Leslie County 911 tells WYMT the truck was heading towards Hazard when it overturned at the foot of the Spur.

Dispatchers said the road is closed at this time and do not know when it will reopen.

Thousand Sticks Volunteer Fire Department officials said on Facebook the east and westbound lanes are closed.

No injuries were reported.

We will keep you updated.

You can see video of the fire below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.