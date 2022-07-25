Advertisement

Parts of Hal Rogers Parkway closed due to log truck fire, dispatch says

Photo Credit: Travis Bird Couch
Photo Credit: Travis Bird Couch(Travis Bird Couch)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a log truck on fire on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County.

Leslie County 911 tells WYMT the truck was heading towards Hazard when it overturned at the foot of the Spur.

Dispatchers said the road is closed at this time and do not know when it will reopen.

Thousand Sticks Volunteer Fire Department officials said on Facebook the east and westbound lanes are closed.

No injuries were reported.

We will keep you updated.

You can see video of the fire below:

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
The Bath County coroner confirms he was called to the scene of an active investigation early...
Coroner says man dead from gunshot wound in Bath Co. homicide investigation
Health experts provide information about the latest omicron subvariant
Scam Alert
Wise County Sheriff’s Office warns people of new phone scam

Latest News

Log truck fire Leslie County
Log truck fire Leslie County
Wayne Co. drug arrest
Sheriff: Traffic stop leads to hotel room search, arrests
Sen. Manchin tests positive for COVID-19
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
New online tool offers roadmap to financial independence