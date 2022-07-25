New online tool offers Kentuckians roadmap to financial independence

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a new online tool designed to provide Kentucky families with a roadmap to financial independence.

The tool shows families who receive public assistance a way to calculate how much it takes for them to afford necessities without state and federal assistance.

The Family Resource Simulator is available to guide individuals and families in understanding how income changes can impact health care, childcare, and other state and federal benefits.

The free tool can be accessed at kystats.ky.gov/FRS. It was created by the Kentucky Center for Statistics.

