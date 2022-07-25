Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing man.

61-year-old Billy Rogers was last seen on Tuesday, July 19, around 2:00 a.m. near Tuttle Road, which is nine miles south of London.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.