Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Billy Rogers
Billy Rogers(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing man.

61-year-old Billy Rogers was last seen on Tuesday, July 19, around 2:00 a.m. near Tuttle Road, which is nine miles south of London.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you can call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
Health experts provide information about the latest omicron subvariant
Scam Alert
Wise County Sheriff’s Office warns people of new phone scam
Hazard/Perry County Little League
Hazard Police investigating break-in, theft at Hazard/Perry County Little League

Latest News

Storytelling festival set for September at national park
Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball to run for state auditor
The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee hears from the community during its...
Beshear weighing executive action on medical cannabis
Supplies generic
Two school supply giveaways to take place in Campbell Co.