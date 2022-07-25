Advertisement

Kentucky’s Lt. Governor named in leadership role in National Lieutenant Governor’s Association

Jacqueline Coleman Kentucky's Lt. Governor
Jacqueline Coleman Kentucky's Lt. Governor(Commonwealth of Kentucky)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s second in command will continue on in a leadership role with a national organization.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was re-nominated as a South Region at Large Member of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) at the organization’s annual meeting Monday.

Coleman was selected by a bipartisan vote of lieutenant governors across the country and her service begins immediately. She will serve through August 2023.

“As part of leadership, I have a role in directing the organization’s support of STEM education and I am happy to say we will soon announce we’ve brought a Lieutenant Governors’ STEM Scholarship for Schools to a school in Kentucky,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said in a news release. “The most recent meeting also covered information on 988 implementation, crisis management, innovative housing finance policy, workforce and the economy.”

