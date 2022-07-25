Advertisement

Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball to run for state auditor

(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball has announced that she will run for state auditor next year.

The Republican is finishing a second term as state treasurer.

Ball said in a campaign release Friday that she has delivered on her “promise to serve as a watchdog of taxpayer dollars.”

Ball says as treasurer, her office returned $142 million in unclaimed property to Kentuckians.

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon, also finishing his second term, is running for governor next year.

