Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball to run for state auditor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball has announced that she will run for state auditor next year.

The Republican is finishing a second term as state treasurer.

Ball said in a campaign release Friday that she has delivered on her “promise to serve as a watchdog of taxpayer dollars.”

Ball says as treasurer, her office returned $142 million in unclaimed property to Kentuckians.

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon, also finishing his second term, is running for governor next year.

