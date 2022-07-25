Issues and Answers: COVID-19, monkeypox concerns increase

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with Scott Lockard, public health director for the Kentucky River District Health Department.

They talked about the increasing concerns around the new COVID-19 variant BA.5.

Lockard said the BA.5 variant seems to be less severe.

“It really mirrors a bad sinus infection for some people.” Lockard said, “We have a lot of people with sinus issues and allergies here in Kentucky so they may not even realize they have COVID.”

The KRDHD recommends getting tested even if you think it is a sinus infection.

You can hear more about COVID-19, monkeypox and other health headlines on Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.