‘He touched a lot of lives’: PMC volunteer dies after 21 years of service

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bobby Sullivan served his community until the end.

With more than 11,000 hours logged in volunteer hours accumulated over 21 years of dedication, Sullivan’s work at Pikeville Medical Center made him into a popular friend and face in the Pikeville community.

“There was no limit of what Bobby couldn’t do or what departments he didn’t help in some way,” said Director of Guest Relations, Dana Bishop. ”He was everywhere. everyone knew him.”

Sullivan worked with youth and other programs through PMC, serving many departments over his two decades of service.

“You know thinking about our youth, and them growing up and having that commitment and work ethic and things like that- he tried to instill that also with them. He wanted to be a role model,” said Bishop. “And now they’re a doctor or they’re a lawyer and things a like that, and he’s like ‘We helped raise them.’ So, those 21 years? It’s remarkable that he was here during those times. Because he did make such a big difference.”

Though he had mobility challenges, he never let those get in his way. He was always learning and growing, while teaching and loving.

“We were just used to him being in his Jazzy- and just move out of the way. I always told him I was gonna put a flag on the back of it. And a horn. a big ol’ horn.” laughed Bishop.

Sullivan recently left his post as volunteer as he became more sick over the last couple of years, but when he died Friday, it sent a wave through the halls of the hospital and beyond.

“It was a shock. It was a major shock,” Bishop said. “I guess you feel like he was always going to be around, ‘cause he had been, you know?”

Bishop said he will now be remembered in the hospital for all of the work he put into making sure its people and programs could succeed and all of the smiles he shared with people along the way.

“With those 21 years, he touched a lot of lives,” said Bishop. “He will never be forgotten.”

Pikeville Medical Center President and CEO Donovan Blackburn shared a message on the hospital’s Facebook page this weekend, saying “Those who knew Bobby will remember his warm smile and giving heart. He made the hard days better by sharing kind words and encouragement with all he came in contact with. Bobby will be greatly missed. Our hearts are broken for his family, friends and all our PMC family.”

Arrangements for Sullivan can be found here.

