Hazard Utilities warns of possible low water pressure

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Officials with Hazard Utilities shared a post on Facebook saying some customers might experience low water pressure or lose water after damage caused by a car.

The post states a car hit a pump station on the Right Fork of Maces Creek near Stratton Fork.

The damages are being assessed and the necessary parts will be bought to make repairs as soon as possible.

If anyone saw the car hit the station, they are encouraged to call Hazard City Hall at 606-436-3171.

