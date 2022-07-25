Advertisement

Hazard Utilities warns of possible low water pressure

Hazard Utilities pump station hit by car
Hazard Utilities pump station hit by car(Hazard Utilities)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Officials with Hazard Utilities shared a post on Facebook saying some customers might experience low water pressure or lose water after damage caused by a car.

The post states a car hit a pump station on the Right Fork of Maces Creek near Stratton Fork.

The damages are being assessed and the necessary parts will be bought to make repairs as soon as possible.

If anyone saw the car hit the station, they are encouraged to call Hazard City Hall at 606-436-3171.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Photo Credit: Travis Bird Couch
All lanes open following truck fire on Hal Rogers Parkway, dispatch says
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
The Bath County coroner confirms he was called to the scene of an active investigation early...
Suspect in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
Health experts provide information about the latest omicron subvariant

Latest News

Jellico Mayor Dwight Osborn hopeful that their hospital will be open by the start of the school...
Emergency service workers needed as Jellico’s hospital hopes to open soon
Matthew Randell Price
Wanted fugitive arrested after ‘lengthy’ standoff with deputies in Claiborne Co.
Drivers see less pain at the pump, experts uncertain as we approach fall
Drivers see less pain at the pump, experts uncertain as we approach fall
WYMT Heavy Rain
Soggy pattern setting up this week, strong storms and heavy rain possible