Advertisement

Gov. Justice asks legislature to clarify abortion-related laws during Special Session

(WVVA News)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, amending his call for the West Virginia Legislature to convene in Special Session to include an additional item for consideration.

The additional item asks the legislature “to clarify and modernize the abortion-related laws currently existing as part of the West Virginia Code, to ensure a coherent, comprehensive framework governing abortions and attendant family services and support to expecting mothers to provide the citizens of this State more certainty in the application of such laws.”

“From the moment the Supreme Court announced their decision in Dobbs, I said that I would not hesitate to call a Special Session once I heard from our Legislative leaders that they had done their due diligence and were ready to act,” Gov. Justice said. “As I have said many times, I very proudly stand for life and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.”

The Special Session will commence today at 12:00 p.m.

Gov. Justice called the West Virginia Legislature into Special Session to consider his proposal to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by an aggregate of 10%. The proposal puts West Virginia on a pathway to eventually eliminate the Personal Income Tax entirely.

W.Va. Gov. calls special session for tax cut

CLICK HERER FOR THE AMENDMENT

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Tape
KSP: Death investigation in Jackson County
Photo Credit: Travis Bird Couch
All lanes open following truck fire on Hal Rogers Parkway, dispatch says
Investigators say John Stacy, 57, from Somerset, was arrested after a shooting death on...
Man arrested for murder in Pulaski County
Michael Walker and Brittany Reed were booked into the Rowan County Detention Center on murder...
Suspects in deadly Bath County shooting arrested
Health experts provide information about the latest omicron subvariant

Latest News

Bobby Sullivan died after 21 years of service to the Pikeville Medical Center volunteer program.
‘He touched a lot of lives’: PMC volunteer dies after 21 years of service
Cumberland Mint Gaming Hall
Cumberland Mint Hall gaming facility set to open in Williamsburg
Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition
Issues and Answers: COVID-19, monkeypox concerns increase
Hazard Utilities pump station hit by car
Hazard Utilities warns of possible low water pressure
Jellico Mayor Dwight Osborn hopeful that their hospital will be open by the start of the school...
Emergency service workers needed as Jellico’s hospital hopes to open soon