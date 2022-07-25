Advertisement

Former Wildcats make up half of gold-medal-winning 4x400m relay

Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020...
Sydney McLaughlin, of the United States, wins the women's 400-meter hurdles final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)(Petr David Josek | AP)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A half-blue team took gold in the women’s 4x400m relay at the World Championships.

Sydney McLaughlin and Abby Steiner joined Talitha Diggs and Britton Wilson on Team USA’s relay team.

Steiner was a last-minute addition after Dalilah Muhammad bowed out with an injury during warmups.

With her win in the 4x100m relay, Steiner is the first woman to win gold in both races since Allyson Felix in 2017.

McLaughlin also returns home with two gold medals, including her world record performance in the 400m hurdles.

