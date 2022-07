HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The top small forward in the nation has selected the Wildcats over the Volunteers.

Justin Edwards, a five-star Class of 2023 Philadelphia native, announced his choice live on CBS Sports HQ.

Edwards spent the last week playing in the 2022 Nike Peach Jam, with John Calipari and assistants in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.