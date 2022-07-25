Drivers see less pain at the pump, experts uncertain as we approach fall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As of Monday, AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.00 in Kentucky.

Experts said July is usually the busiest month for road trips, but this summer’s demand was not what they anticipated.

”Oil prices went down the last couple of weeks - primarily over concerns of a potential global recession,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

She said summer travel was not as expected, with record high gas prices in June, she said some people postponed or canceled their road trips.

”If we see these gas prices continue to tick downward the way they have over the next week or so, we might see people decide, you know, fit in one more road trip for the summer,” she added.

The lower prices could be short-lived, as experts said they are uncertain what prices will do as we head towards the fall. Factors like global recession concerns, weather on the gulf coast, demand for gas and sanctions on Russia.

”The sanctions are expected to get a little bit tighter, they’re expected to get tighter between now and the end of the year,” said Dr. Robert Farley, Senior Lecturer at the Patterson School of Diplomacy and Internal Commerce at the University of Kentucky. “That’s driven by political reality in Europe and so that could change based on changes on how Europe is viewing this war.”

