Cumberland Mint Hall gaming facility set to open in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - People in southeastern Kentucky will not have to travel far to experience horse racing or horse betting in the near future.

Cumberland Mint Hall is set to open its gaming hall late this summer. Those with the gaming hall said they hope to have it open by Labor Day, with the Cumberland Run Racetrack opening in March.

“Most people have to go to Knoxville, or even go to Lexington or even Louisville for their entertainment so this is gonna bring a nice source of entertainment to everyone in this area,” said Henry Graffeo, the VP & GM of Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland & Cumberland Run Racetrack

The gaming hall will have 450 historical horse racing machine, an area for live entertainment and a sports bar.

“Everybody from both mayors in both towns to the economic development director in the area, all of those guys are wanting us to open up to create the experience, to create the jobs for their local communities,” said Graffeo.

Graffeo said he and his team recently held a job fair to help fill positions in the gaming hall.

“We filled up eighty-six percent of our job base in two weeks, and most of the people employed are locals, which is nice.”

The Knox County Judge Executive, Mike Mitchell, said he is excited to see how the racetrack and gaming hall will benefit the region.

“It is something that is going to be new to Southeast Kentucky and Knox County, we welcome them,” he said. “We’re looking forward to the revenue as well as the tourist attractions that’s coming here.”

Leaders hope the new attractions will help southeastern Kentucky “win big” for many years to come.

