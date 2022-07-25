Clay County lawyer named newest military judge for Kentucky National Guard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky attorney is one of the newest military judges for the Kentucky National Guard.

Army Lt. Col. Richard Couch, a JAG Officer for the Kentucky National Guard and Assistant Clay County Attorney in Manchester, Kentucky was officially installed during a ceremony on July 1, 2022.

Couch has more than 20 years of experience as an attorney and has served as a Judge Advocate for the Guard for 16 years.

Military judges oversee trials, interpret the law, assess the evidence presented, and control how hearings and trials happen in their courtrooms.

The Military Judge Course is the most difficult course at the Judge Advocate General’s School. It requires rigorous study by the Judge Advocates who attend and extensive background and experience in criminal law.

”It was the hardest course I have ever taken, ‘’ Couch recounted. “I would not have passed if it was not for my criminal law experience on the civilian side. It has given me a greater appreciation of what judges do and the inherent fairness of the military criminal justice system.”

Congratulations to Lt. Col. Couch!

